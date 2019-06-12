582 drivers charged for traffic lane violations in two hours

-

Sri Lanka Police said that a total of 582 motorists have been charged for violation of traffic lane laws during a special operation carried out within Colombo last evening (11).

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the police operation lasted for two hours and that it was carried out by officers of the the Colombo City Traffic Division.

He revealed this during a police press briefing held today (12).

The traffic lane law was enforced in all main towns in the country from Monday (June 10) while a grace period of 2 weeks had been given prior to that for all motorists to adhere to the traffic lane law.