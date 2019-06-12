EU concerned by political and religious pressure directed at Muslims

-

The European Union (EU) today expressed ‘deep concern’ over the political and religious pressure being directed at Sri Lanka’s Muslim community, which it says is undermining peace and reconciliation in the country.

The Delegation of the EU issued a statement in agreement with the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Romania and the UK High Commission, as well as the embassies of Norway and Switzerland.

“Prejudiced and unsubstantiated allegations repeatedly published by media serve only to fuel intolerance,” it said.

The EU Ambassadors said they shared their views during a meeting today with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and on that occasion they welcomed the government’s commitment to address hate speech and to set up a religious reconciliation council.

“We stand by all Sri Lankans working to preserve the peaceful coexistence between all communities, and expect religious and other community leaders to support them and speak out against violence.”

“We urge the President, Prime Minister, and all political leaders to reassert the state’s commitment to mutual respect, tolerance, and equal treatment under the law for all, irrespective of faith or ethnicity,” the release said.