CCD granted permission to detain Kanjipani Imran further

CCD granted permission to detain Kanjipani Imran further

June 12, 2019   08:43 pm

-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to detain and interrogate the notorious underworld figure Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who was deported to Sri Lanka after being arrested with ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai.

Kanjipani Imran was held under CCD custody and produced before the court today (12) for observation.

The CCD informed the Colombo Magistrate that investigations into the suspect are still underway.

Accordingly, the court granted permission to further detain the suspect under CCD’s custody and to interrogate him.

The Colombo Magistrate ordered to produce the suspect before the court again on the 26th of June for observation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories