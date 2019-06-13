Rathana Thero files complaint against Batticaloa Campus

-

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero has lodged a complaint against the Batticaloa Campus yesterday (12).

The complaint was filed with the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Batticaloa.

Ven. Rathana Thero on 11th June had visited the Batticaloa Campus but denied entry to the university by its security officials.

Rathana Thero, speaking to media yesterday, said that the complaint was filed pertaining to the activities of former Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah.

According to the former governor, he has received USD 100 million from Saudi Arabia, says Ven. Rathana Thero. “Was this money used for the Batticaloa Campus, other organizations or for personal purpose?” he questions.

He claims that there is controversy concerning the company which granted the said amount of money to former Governor Hizbullah, as it is said the company in question has funded education institutes in other countries to train terrorists.