President to leave for Tajikistan

President Maithripala Sirisena is due to leave for Tajikistan today (13) for a three-day official visit.

The President will take part in the 5TH summit of heads of state and government on “Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)” 2019.

The conference will be held for two days (14th and 15th June) in Dushanbe.

The Dushanbe Summit is a continuation of the efforts of the CICA member countries, which commenced in 2002 from the day of the first summit.

The summit expects to bring together high-level delegations to adopt an ambitious Declaration covering all issues of cooperation within the CICA.

The reports stated that President Sirisena will hold bilateral discussions with heads of state during his three-day visit in Tajikistan.