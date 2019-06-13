Youth stabs female Kelaniya Uni student

Youth stabs female Kelaniya Uni student

June 13, 2019   09:56 am

-

A female university student has been hospitalized following a stabbing incident near the University of Kelaniya this morning (13).

The student had been stabbed with a knife by a 22-year-old male, stated the Police.

The 21-year-old Kelaniya University student is currently receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital and it is reported that she is not in critical condition.

The suspected boy has been arrested by the Kiribathgoda Police over the incident and will be produced before the Magistrate’s Court today.

Kiribathgoda Police are carrying out further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories