Youth stabs female Kelaniya Uni student

-

A female university student has been hospitalized following a stabbing incident near the University of Kelaniya this morning (13).

The student had been stabbed with a knife by a 22-year-old male, stated the Police.

The 21-year-old Kelaniya University student is currently receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital and it is reported that she is not in critical condition.

The suspected boy has been arrested by the Kiribathgoda Police over the incident and will be produced before the Magistrate’s Court today.

Kiribathgoda Police are carrying out further investigations.