New National Intelligence Chief appointed

Major General Ruwan Kulatunga has been appointed as the new Chief of National Intelligence, stated the Sri Lanka Army Spokesperson.

This appointment has been made to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of DIG Sisira Mendis.

The former National Intelligence Chief Mendis’ resignation came after testifying at parliamentary select committee that the April 21 attacks could have been averted.

Major General Kulatunga was formerly the 9th Colonel of the Regiment of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) Regiment and also served as Commander of Security Force - Wanni (SF-W).

He was the Commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College Sri Lanka and was also the former deputy vice chancellor of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

Major General Kulatunga also had held notable appointments such as commandant of Sri Lanka Military Academy, military assistant to the Commander of the Army, director of operations at the Sri Lanka Army headquarters.

He had held numerous staff appointments, such as Colonel General of Staff at 53 Infantry Division (Reserve Strike Force) at Army Headquarters.