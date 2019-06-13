Nightclubs, one way to attract young Indians to SL - John Amaratunga

-

Establishing night clubs is one way of attracting young Indian tourists to Sri Lanka, says Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga.

The minister said this addressing an event organized by the tourism board yesterday (12).

“Our casinos are no doubt an attraction for many of the Indians,” says Minister Amaratunga.

The Indian authorities have complained that there are not enough means of entertainment in the city of Colombo and outstation areas, he said.

“I’ve been telling the Hotels Association that they should start their night clubs. I don’t know why they are not doing it. This is one way of attracting younger Indian tourists to come to Sri Lanka,” the minister pointed out addressing the gathering.

The minister says “This Indian package is very important. If they keep travelling to Sri Lanka, we do not have to depend on anyone else.”

The means of attracting the tourists is something that the country has to work on, he added.

This package will also be expanded to China and some other countries including several Middle East countries, he commented further.