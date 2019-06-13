Next Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday

-

The next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to be held next Tuesday (June 18), according to reliable sources.

The weekly Cabinet meeting, which was not held this week, will be held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo at 9.30 a.m. and several Cabinet ministers have been informed of this, the source told Ada Derana.

The Cabinet meeting is usually held every Tuesday headed by President Maithripala Sirisena, however it was not be held tis Tuesday (11).

Speculation had been rife that the meeting was not held owing to the President raising objections over the proceedings of the parliamentary select committee probing the terrorist attacks on 4/21.

The President summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting at 7.30 pm last Friday (07) to discuss the revelation of state intelligence information when interrogating intelligence officials at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee on the Easter attacks.

At the meeting, the President had informed that he does not approve of the process and that if the Committee probes intelligence officers he would boycott all future Cabinet meetings.