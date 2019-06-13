Twenty-eight year old Indian arrested without VISA

-

A foreign national staying the country without valid Visa documentation has been arrested at the Mulakalangamuwa area in Seeduwa.

The Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated that the arrest made based on a tip-off received by the Seeduwa Police station.

Accordingly, a 28 year old Indian national has been arrested in this manner.

He will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (13).

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by the Seeduwa Police.