Twenty-eight year old Indian arrested without VISA

Twenty-eight year old Indian arrested without VISA

June 13, 2019   12:20 pm

-

A foreign national staying the country without valid Visa documentation has been arrested at the Mulakalangamuwa area in Seeduwa.

The Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated that the arrest made based on a tip-off received by the Seeduwa Police station.

Accordingly, a 28 year old Indian national has been arrested in this manner.

He will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (13).

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by the Seeduwa Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories