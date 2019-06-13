Fast-unto-death by Moratuwa mayor & carpenters ends

June 13, 2019   12:41 pm

The fast-unto-death commenced by the carpenters in Moratuwa, along with the Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council Saman Lal, urban councillors and religious leaders, has come to an end last night (12).

The protest fast, which charged that the government has decided to shut down carpentry sheds in the country, was concluded after the President called on the Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment to provide required solutions to the issue.

They commenced the fast-unto-death the day before yesterday (11) following a Sathyagraha carried out for over 2 days.

State Minister Eran Wickramaratne had informed the protestors that steps have already been taken to provide solutions to their issues, and the protest fast was ended after this was notified to the Opposition Leader of Moratuwa Municipal Council Senaka Damayantha, in writing.

The Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa has also arrived at the location last night.

The protestors were later hospitalized for medical treatment.

