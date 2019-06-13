STF seizes over 178 kg of tea leaves mixed with chemicals

June 13, 2019   12:48 pm

A haul of tea leaves suspected to be mixed with chemicals has been taken into the custody of the Special Task Force (STF).

The allegedly tainted tea leaves have been found from a factory in Ihala Welgama, Bulathsinhala, stated The Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, 178 kg 400 g of processed tea leaves have been taken into custody in this manner.

The tea was found by the STF yesterday (12) based on a tip-off received by them.

The seized stock of tea has been handed over to the Bulathsinhala Police Station.

Samples of the tainted tea have been sent to the Baduraliya branch of the Tea Board for investigations.

