AG orders to expedite investigations on 4 high-profile cases

AG orders to expedite investigations on 4 high-profile cases

June 13, 2019   02:34 pm

-

The Attorney General has ordered the Acting IGP and the CID to complete investigations and submit reports pertaining to 4 high-profile cases, including the murders of journalist Lasantha Wickramatunga and rugby player Wasim Thajudeen. 

Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, stated that the Attorney General has observed that there have been improper delays in the investigations being carried out with regard to the murders of Lasantha Wickramatunga, Wasim Thajudeen, kidnapping for ransom and disappearance of 11 persons as well as the shooting and killing of 17 aid workers in Muttur.

Therefore the Attorney General has instructed the Acting IGP, the DIG in charge of the CID and the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to expedite the completion of the investigations into these incidents and to submit the extracts to the AG’s Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories