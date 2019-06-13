AG orders to expedite investigations on 4 high-profile cases

-

The Attorney General has ordered the Acting IGP and the CID to complete investigations and submit reports pertaining to 4 high-profile cases, including the murders of journalist Lasantha Wickramatunga and rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, stated that the Attorney General has observed that there have been improper delays in the investigations being carried out with regard to the murders of Lasantha Wickramatunga, Wasim Thajudeen, kidnapping for ransom and disappearance of 11 persons as well as the shooting and killing of 17 aid workers in Muttur.

Therefore the Attorney General has instructed the Acting IGP, the DIG in charge of the CID and the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to expedite the completion of the investigations into these incidents and to submit the extracts to the AG’s Department.