CJ grants approval to file indictments over bond scam at Special HC

The Attorney General today received the approval of the Chief Justice to hear the case against the accused in the Central Bank treasury bond scam, including former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran, before the Permanent High Court-at-Bar in the Western Province.

Last week, the Attorney General had requested permission from the Chief Justice to file indictments against the 10 defendants over the Central Bank treasury bond scam, with the Permanent High Court-at-Bar.

Satisfied with the information filed by the Attorney General in the bond scam case involving the former Central Bank Governor, former Deputy Governor P. Samarasiri, Perpetual Treasuries Limited and its Directors, the Chief Justice has ordered that the Permanent High Court-at-Bar in the Western Province try the case in respect of the offences stated in the information submitted to him

The Approval of the Chief Justice was received by the Attorney General this afternoon (13), according to the AG’s Coordinating Secretary, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

Issuing a statement, she said that having considered the information referred by the Attorney General udner Section 12A(4)(a) of the Judicature Act as amended by Act No. 09 of 2018 and the Chief Justice being of the opinion that the information satisfied criteria (i) (ii) (iii) and (v) specified in Section 12A(4)(a) has made Order under Section 12A(4)(b) of the said Judicature Act directing that Criminal Procedings in respect of the offences stated in the said information be instituted before the Permanent High Court-at-Bar in the Western Province against the suspects.

The defendants include Lakshman Arjuna Mahendran, former Central Bank Deputy Governor Paththinige Samarasiri, Perpetual Treasuries Limited, PTL owner Arjun Joseph Aloysius, CEO Kasun Oshadhi Palisena, chairman Geoffrey Joseph Aloysius, directors Pushyamithra Gunawardena, Chitta Ranjan Hulugalle, Muthuraja Surendran and Ajahn Gardiye Punchihewa.

The indictments have been filed on charges pertaining to the Treasury Bond auction on February 27, 2015.

Seven of the charges laid against the suspects are as follows;

-Conspiracy to commit criminal misappropriation in respect of Treasury Bonds to the face value of Rs 10.058 billion. (against all suspects)

-Criminal breach of trust in respect of Treasury Bonds to the face value of Rs 10.058 billion (against Arjuna Mahendran and Paththinige Samarasiri, the first and second suspects) and thereby causing a loss to the government in a sum of Rs 688,762,100

-Abetting Arjuna Mahendran to commit criminal breach of trust in respect of Treasury Bonds to the face value of Rs 10.058 billion (against Paththinige Samarasiri)

-Criminal misappropriation in respect of Treasury Bonds to the face value of Rs 5 billion (against the Perpetual Treasuries Limited)

-Abetting the Perpetual Treasuries Limited to commit criminal misappropriation (against all the other suspects)

-Committing insider dealing by the Perpetual Treasuries Limited

-Abetting the Perpetual Treasuries Limited to commit insider dealing (against all the other suspects)

The Attorney General is now expected to present the indictments on 23 counts involving the aforementioned charges against the suspects.

The charges have been presented under the Public Property Act and Registered Stocks and Securities Ordinance, the AG’s Department stated.