Hizbullah gives evidence at Parliamentary Select Committee

Former Governor of the Eastern Province M.L.A.M. Hizbullah is currently giving evidence before the Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The former Governor who was summoned to appear before the committee today (13) took the witness stand, a short while ago, after the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Mr J.J. Ratnasiri concluded his testimony.

The former Governor was questioned regarding videos of a controversial statement he had made during a public gathering in the aftermath of the terror attacks which targeted Catholic churches and hotels.

Responding to questions regarding Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) which is responsible for the attacks, Hizbullah admitted that he had met Zahran once a long while back.

However, he said that later Zahran and his group worked against him, criticized him and attempted to ‘destroy’ him.

The former minister said that he met Zahran in 2015 ahead of the election and that a number of election candidates met the latter.

He also claimed that even former army cadres were connected to Zahran’s group who he said had even attacked his supporters.