Footage of secretive meeting of Zahran Hashim uncovered

June 14, 2019   12:07 am

Ada Derana has received a video of a secretive meeting held between Zahran Hashim and several members of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), the alleged ringleader behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

The conversation between the members of the meeting indicated that the meeting was held regarding a disagreement over a lecture made by Zahran.

At the beginning of the video, the persons involved in the discussion introduce themselves by stating their name and their title.

It can be observed in the footage that one person at the meeting criticizing Zahran’s teachings and Zahran expressing his opinion as well.

It is yet to be revealed whether these persons are linked to Zahran’s terror activities.

