Former Postal Minister M. H. A. Haleem’s brother Faheem M. Hasheem has made a request to call him before the Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the Easter Sunday attacks.

He says that he needs to respond to the charges of former Western Province Governor Azath Salley that he supported extremism.

Hasheem who served as the private secretary of the former Minister Haleem arrived at the Ministry of Posts, Postal Services, and Muslim Religious Affairs, earlier today (13).

He stated that he arrived at the Ministry to retrieve documents necessary to respond to the charges against him.

“This accusation is false. This is over a personal dispute. I’m ready to testify before the parliamentary select committee on this”, said Hasheem.