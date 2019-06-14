Met. Dept. predicts showers in five provinces

-

Several spells showers will occur in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Matale and Hambantota districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph are likely in the other parts of the island.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle, says the Department of Meteorology.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

The Department of Meteorology has cautioned the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.