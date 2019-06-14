Fire breaks out at garment factory in Pannala

-

A fire has erupted at a garment warehouse at Irabadagama in Pannala at around 1.30 a.m. this morning (14).

Ada Derana reporter said the fire had broken out at inside the storage room of the warehouse and subsequently spread to the office building and the sewing division.

A security officer had noticed the escalating fire and informed the fire brigade in this regard.

The fire brigades of Negombo and Kurunegala had doused the fire with the support rendered by the residents of the area.

Nearly 3000 workers are employed at the said garment warehouse, however, there had been no one had been inside the warehouse when the fire broke out.