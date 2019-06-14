-

Leader of the National Freedom Front MP Wimal Weerawansa has called on President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a Presidential Commission to take action against Dr Mohamed Shafi of Teaching Hospital in Kurunegala.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing a letter to the President.

He also requests the President to take necessary measures to file indictments against Dr Shafi to prevent creating more ‘Dr Shafis’ in the future and to ensure justice to the victims.

Dr Mohamed Shafi was arrested for accumulating assets in an illegal manner, however, complaints were later compiled against him for allegedly performing illicit sterilizations.



MP Wimal Weerawansa’s letter to the President is as follows:

Wimal calls for a Presidential Commission to Probe Dr Shafi by Ada Derana on Scribd