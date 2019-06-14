Wimal calls for a Presidential Commission to probe Dr Shafi

Wimal calls for a Presidential Commission to probe Dr Shafi

June 14, 2019   10:37 am

-

Leader of the National Freedom Front MP Wimal Weerawansa has called on President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a Presidential Commission to take action against Dr Mohamed Shafi of Teaching Hospital in Kurunegala.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing a letter to the President.

He also requests the President to take necessary measures to file indictments against Dr Shafi to prevent creating more ‘Dr Shafis’ in the future and to ensure justice to the victims.

Dr Mohamed Shafi was arrested for accumulating assets in an illegal manner, however, complaints were later compiled against him for allegedly performing illicit sterilizations.


MP Wimal Weerawansa’s letter to the President is as follows:

 

Wimal calls for a Presidential Commission to Probe Dr Shafi by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories