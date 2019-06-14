Oman Air flight diverted to Mattala due to bad weather

June 14, 2019   12:10 pm

An Oman Air flight has been diverted to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport due to inclement weather conditions in Katunayake this morning (14).

Ada Derana reporter said that Oman Air flight WY 371, arriving from Muscat, was scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 8.20 a.m. today.

However, it was diverted to Mattala due to bad weather at Katunayake at the time. The passenger plane flew back to BIA at around 9.50 a.m. after the rainy weather ceased.

