Country and UNP need new leadership  Ajith P. Perera

The country and the United National Party require a new leader, says non-Cabinet Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology Ajith P. Perera.

Whoever wins the next presidential election, the next President of the country should be an educated young leader, who is considerate of the public opinion, respects the Constitution, and does not engage in murders and corruption, he said addressing a public meeting in Kalutara.

This country still runs under Executive Presidency and the 19th Amendment to the Constitution did not make any changes to this, the non-Cabinet minister said.

“This country needs a young, energetic and educated leader,” he stressed.

“Not only this government and the presidency but also my party needs a new leader,” non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera further said.