Geoffrey Aloysius granted permission to travel to Singapore

June 14, 2019   01:35 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Geoffrey Aloysius, who was arrested over the Bond Scam, to travel to Singapore from 1st to 11th of July.

The order was delivered by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday (14), according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The Perpetual Treasuries Limited chairman, through a motion, had requested the court to grant him permission to travel to Singapore to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Considering the request, the chief magistrate had decided to grant permission under bail conditions of two personal bails of Rs 2.5 million.

The Criminal Investigation Department, presenting submissions before the court yesterday, stated that the indictments against Geoffrey Aloysius and nine others are to be filed with the Permanent High Court at Bar.

However, the chief magistrate pointed out that adequate submissions have not been presented to reject the bail request made by the defendant. Accordingly, the PTL chairman was granted permission to travel to Singapore.

