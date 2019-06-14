-

A teacher of a private higher education institution, who is accused of allegedly conducting lectures regarding the extremist ideology of National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) leader Zahran Hashim, has been remanded until June 20.

He was ordered to be placed in remand custody by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake on Thursday (14).

The suspect, a teacher of a private higher education institute in Kollupitiya, has been accused of allegedly keeping aside his duty of teaching his relevant subject to the students under him and of conducting lectures regarding Zahran’s extremist ideology instead.

Meanwhile the accused, Hasheem Ahamed, has also been accused of allegedly secretly videoing female students using the bathroom facilities at the institute.

The plaintiff’s attorney also told the court that when the owner of the institution had visited the Kollupitiya Police Station to lodge a complaint regarding the incident, the teacher in question had allegedly threatened the owner inside the police station.

Considering the facts presented before the court, the judge ordered the suspect to be remanded until June 20.