Hizbullah records statement at Presidential Commission

Former Governor of M.L.A.M. Hizbullah has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe corruption and malpractices in the government earlier today (14).

He had arrived at around 9.15 a.m. this morning to record a statement with the presidential commission.

Venerable Theeniyawala Palitha Thero had recently lodged a complaint against the former Eastern Province governor over the establishment of the Batticaloa Campus.

Accordingly, the former governor had arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to testify in this regard.