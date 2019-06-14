Hizbullah records statement at Presidential Commission

Hizbullah records statement at Presidential Commission

June 14, 2019   02:00 pm

-

Former Governor of M.L.A.M. Hizbullah has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe corruption and malpractices in the government earlier today (14).

He had arrived at around 9.15 a.m. this morning to record a statement with the presidential commission.

Venerable Theeniyawala Palitha Thero had recently lodged a complaint against the former Eastern Province governor over the establishment of the Batticaloa Campus.

Accordingly, the former governor had arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to testify in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories