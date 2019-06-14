PM discusses collective counter-terrorism measures with Singapore

-

Singaporean Minister of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam has commended Sri Lanka’s efforts to make Indian Ocean Region conflict-free, peaceful zone and offered maximum support for Sri Lanka in this regard.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently in Singapore for a three-day official visit, yesterday (13) called on Singaporean Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The bilateral discussions were focused on the matters concerning social, economic and political interests. The leaders have also discussed on preventing global terrorism and the counter-terrorism measures that should be collectively implemented by the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s non-resident High Commissioner to Singapore Chandra Das also joined the discussion.