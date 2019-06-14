Former Maldives President to visit Sri Lanka today

-

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed is scheduled to embark on a solidarity visit to Sri Lanka from today, accompanied by a several Cabinet members and parliamentarians.

The delegation will include Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, cabinet members and MPs of Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) of which Nasheed is the leader.

MDP won the parliamentary elections in April with three-fourth majority and Mr. Nasheed was chosen the speaker of the People’s Majlis last month.

The visit is primarily aimed at showing solidarity with Easter Sunday attacks and is being arranged upon the invitation of Sri Lankan government, according to reports.

Sri Lanka has always kept close relations with MDP and its leader, with the Lankan government having provided immense support and shelter for the former President during his time of exile during former President Abdulla Yameen’s rule.

-Agencies