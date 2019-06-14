Northern Governor ready for talks with Awa Group

-

Northern Province Governor, Dr. Suren Raghavan, says that he is ready to hold a discussion with the infamous ‘Awa Group’ at any time without any guard.

He made this statement in response to the recent assault on the Kokuwil Station Master by a gang, suspected to be the Awa Group which was responsible for a spate of violent incidents in the North in the recent past.

Dr. Raghavan said he is ready to discuss the issues and problems democratically with this gang who is functioning with weapon violence and various illegal anti-social activities centering around the Northern Province.

He emphasized that that he will not allow for anti-democratic activities functioning against any group of community in any part of the country, the Governor’s Office said in a release.

Dr. Suren Raghavan urged that the best way to solve any issue is to arrive at democratic discussions and to secure the democracy and stated that he will be available for that at any given time.

Further, the Governor emphasized that he is ready to meet this gang called ‘Awa’, directly and discuss about their issues and requirements and the reasons for discriminating against the lives of the people of the Northern.

For this, the Governor of Northern Province, extended an open invitation to the ‘Awa group’ and stated that he is ready to meet them at any time without any guard at any place that is declared by them.