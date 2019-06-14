Suspect arrested in Jeddah linked to Vavunativu constables murder

-

One of the five suspects, who were arrested in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for allegedly having strong links to the terrorist group that carried out the coordinated attacks on Easter Sunday, is also in connection with the murders of two police constables at Vavunativu, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He stated this addressing a media briefing held today (14).

The suspect named Ayathu Mohamed Ahmed Milhan is the main suspect of the murder of two police constables at Vavunativu checkpoint, the police spokesperson added.

The 30-year-old suspect, who was identified as a close associate of Zahran Hashim, is said to be from the New Kattankudy area.

SP Gunasekara further commented that two other suspects in connection with the murder of two constables have already been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). One of the two suspects includes Zahran Hashim’s driver named Gafur.

Two police constables attached to Vavunativu Police Station who had been on duty at the Vavunativu checkpoint were murdered on 29th November 2018. Preliminary police investigations had uncovered that one constable suffered a gunshot in the head, while the other suffered cut wounds across his neck.



Speaking on the five suspects arrested in Jeddah, the police spokesperson said, they were brought to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 4.00 a.m. this morning (14).

They are currently held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, the police spokesperson added.

The second of the suspects arrested in Jeddah over the Easter attacks is a 34-year-old named Mohamed Marshook Mohamed Rila from Maruthamunai area.

The third suspect is named Mohamed Mohideen Mohamed Shanva Sabry, a 47-year-old from Wellampitiya.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Ilham (29) is the fourth suspect arrested at Jeddah. He is a resident at Kamburadi road in Kattankudy.

The fourth suspect is a 37-year-old named Abusali Abubakar, who had been residing in Ella Wewa area, Kebithigollewa, SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.