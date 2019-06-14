All liquor stores closed on June 15 & 16

-

All liquor shops in the country will be closed on the 15th and 16th June in view of the Poson Poya day, which falls on Sunday (16), the Department of Government Information announced.

The Excise Department says that the Commissioner General of Excise has approved the closure of all licensed liquor shops in the country on Saturday and Sunday.

It said that Tourist Board-approved Hotel restaurants and guesthouses catering to local and foreign tourists are also prohibited from serving liquor on the aforementioned dates.

Meanwhile the Commissioner General of Excise had ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the Anuradhapura District for a period of one week starting from June 13 to June 19, the Poson Week.