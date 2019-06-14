All liquor stores closed on June 15 & 16

All liquor stores closed on June 15 & 16

June 14, 2019   05:34 pm

-

All liquor shops in the country will be closed on the 15th and 16th June in view of the Poson Poya day, which falls on Sunday (16), the Department of Government Information announced.

The Excise Department says that the Commissioner General of Excise has approved the closure of all licensed liquor shops in the country on Saturday and Sunday.

It said that Tourist Board-approved Hotel restaurants and guesthouses catering to local and foreign tourists are also prohibited from serving liquor on the aforementioned dates.

Meanwhile the Commissioner General of Excise had ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the Anuradhapura District for a period of one week starting from June 13 to June 19, the Poson Week. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories