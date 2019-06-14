Two with links to Zahran arrested at Hingula

-

Sri Lanka’s security forces have arrested two individuals who believed to be close associates of terrorist leader Zahran Hashim, the ringleader of the Easter Sunday attackers.

Police said that the suspects were arrested at Hingula in Mawanella during a secret operation jointly carried out by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) and the Sri Lanka Army.

Mohamed Razik Mohamed Rizvi, who had worked at a computer technician in Kandy, and Mohamed Musthapha Mohamed Rizvan, who had been employed as a driver, have been identified as the arrested suspects.

Police said that preliminary inquiries have revealed that they had both received weapons training and had also pledged to carry out suicide attacks.

It has been uncovered that the two individuals had attended sermons organized by National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) leader Zahran Hashim.