Zahran gave money to bail out Mawanella Buddhist statue vandals, court told

It is revealed that Zahran Hashim has attempted to bribe several lawyers for Rs 2 million, to solicit them to bail out the suspects arrested over vandalism of Buddhist statues in Mawanella and nearby areas.

The National Thowheed Jama’ath leader has reportedly given the said amount of money to Maulvi Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim to bribe the lawyers to release the suspects on bail.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated this when the case on Buddhist statue vandalism was taken up yesterday (13).

The suspects have revealed during preliminary investigations that vandalism of the Buddhist statues in Mawanella area was also led by Zahran Hashim, the CID told the court.

The two major suspects of the case and their father Maulvi Rashid have conducted advisory services to youths on extremist ideologies, according to the CID. This was reportedly carried out at Lacktowatta area in Wanathawilluwa, where 100kg of explosives and 100 detonators were seized earlier this year. The CID said Zahran had also been to the said location.

The suspects were subsequently re-remanded until 27th of June.