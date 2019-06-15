-

The burial of the suicide bomber at the Zion Church in Batticaloa has not been conducted as of yet owing to the objections raised by the residents of the area, says Ada Derana reporter.

The residents had protested when the authorities had made arrangements to bury the remains of the bomber at the forest reserve near Rideethenna army camp in Batticaloa.

The Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court had delivered the order to bury the remains of the bomber on June 7th.

The police subsequently arranged the burial at a public cemetery of Hindus and Catholics in Punar area on June 11th. However, the residents in Punar had protested against it.

Muslims in Kattankudy area had later raised objections when the authorities tried to bury the remains at a public cemetery in the area.

In this backdrop, the Batticaloa Police had taken the bombers’ remains back to the Batticaloa Hospital’s morgue.

The Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court had granted permission for the burial of the suicide bomber at the Zion Church after the remains were autopsied.

The bomber was identified as a 2-year-old youth named Mohamed Nazar Mohamed Azar, a resident of New Kattankudy area.