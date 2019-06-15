Public Admin. Minister says he was aware of Circular on dress code

-

Minister of Public Administration and Disaster Management Ranjith Madduma Bandara says the Circular on the dress code for public servants was issued under his knowledge.

He stated this addressing the media on the comments made at the Special Parliament Select Committee during Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J.J. Rathnasiri’s testimony.

The committee inquired Mr Rathnasiri on the Circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration regarding the dress code for public servants.

Minister Ravi Karunanayake had stated that the subject minister had not been aware of the issuance of the relevant Circular. However, Minister Madduma Bandara said otherwise speaking to the media.