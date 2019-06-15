Heavy rainfall predicted in several provinces

-

Showers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Meteorology Department said today.

Several spells of showers will also occur in Hambanthota District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva Province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm can be expected at some places, in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Matale and Hambantota districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph, the department said.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.