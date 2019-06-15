Hizbullah arrives at TID to record statement

June 15, 2019   10:55 am

Former Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah arrived at the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) this morning to give a statement pertaining to ongoing investigations related to him.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the former Governor was summoned to record a statement over an investigation launched into a suspicious meeting and discussion he had with two Saudis late in the night on April 22, 2019 during police curfew.

Hizbullah had arrived at the TID premises at around 9.45 a.m. today (15) to give his statement. 

