No extremism in my blood  Kabir Hashim

-

Former Minister Kabir Hashim says that he has always acted while staying true to his heart and that every decision he takes is on behalf of the country.

Asked why all Muslim ministers decided to resign despite only one of them being accused, the UNP Parliamentarian said that they had to take certain decisions by thinking about the country due to the instability in the country at the time and because there was a possibility of a “huge fire” spreading in the country.

“But there is no such thing as extremism in my blood. The people I represent are Sri Lankans. The majority are Buddhists. That will not change no matter what. That is who I am,” he said.

He made these comments while speaking to reporters after meeting with the Mahanayake Theros of Asgiri and Malwathu chapters.