Six women arrested for chain snatching at Kovil festivals across island

An organized group of women have been arrested for allegedly visiting Hindu Kovils across the country and snatching gold chains from the necks of unsuspecting women during various festivities and events at those Kovils.

Ada Derana reporter said that a festival was held at the Sri Muthumariamman Kovil in Kadiyanlena, Nawalapitiya yesterday (14) and that a large number of Hindu devotees in the area had gathered at the temple for this.

During the festival, six women were caught by devotees and residents in the area while they were snatching gold chains worn by women attending the festival. The suspects were handed over to Nawalapitiya Police.

The arrested suspects are aged between 23 and 28 while thay are residents of Chilaw, Wattegama, Valaichchenai and Bulathsinhala.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that these women visit Kovils in various parts of the country including Nallur Kovil in Jaffna when they are very crowded and cleverly snatch the gold chains from the necks of other women.

Several stolen gold chains found in the possession of the suspects were also taken into custody by police while the suspects are to be produced before the Nawalapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (15).