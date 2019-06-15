Four including 2 women arrested over murder in Sammanthurai

-

Four individuals including two women have been arrested in connection with the murder of a person following an attack carried out with a sharp weapon and critically injuring another person in Sammanthurai.

A 29-year-old youth had died in the attack which had taken place last evening (14).

Sammanthurai Police launched an investigation into the incident and arrested two women and two women along with the weapon allegedly used to commit the murder.

The person who was critically wounded in the attack has been admitted to the Karathivu Hospital and later transferred to the Kalmunai Hospital for further treatment.

Sammanthurai Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.