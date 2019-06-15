Muslim MPs to hold talks on re-accepting ministerial posts

Muslim MPs to hold talks on re-accepting ministerial posts

June 15, 2019   03:39 pm

-

The Muslim Members of Parliament who resigned from their ministerial portfolios have decided to meet and discuss the request made by the Mahanayake Theros of Tri-Nikayas for them to re-accept their minister posts.

When inquired by Ada Derana, UPFA MP A. H. M. Fowzie stated that their group of Muslim parliamentarians will be meeting next week to discuss this matter.

At a press conference on June 03, all Muslim cabinet, non-cabinet, state, and deputy ministers announced that they would resign from their portfolios.

However, the four ministers and five junior ministers only resigned from their portfolios, not from the government or their parties.

The MPs said their resignations would allow investigators to probe the claims without interference.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories