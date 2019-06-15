Muslim MPs to hold talks on re-accepting ministerial posts

-

The Muslim Members of Parliament who resigned from their ministerial portfolios have decided to meet and discuss the request made by the Mahanayake Theros of Tri-Nikayas for them to re-accept their minister posts.

When inquired by Ada Derana, UPFA MP A. H. M. Fowzie stated that their group of Muslim parliamentarians will be meeting next week to discuss this matter.

At a press conference on June 03, all Muslim cabinet, non-cabinet, state, and deputy ministers announced that they would resign from their portfolios.

However, the four ministers and five junior ministers only resigned from their portfolios, not from the government or their parties.

The MPs said their resignations would allow investigators to probe the claims without interference.