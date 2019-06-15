President calls on Asian nations not to allow outside powers to suppress power of Asia

-

Delivering a speech at the CICA summit in Tajikistan, President Maithripala Sirisena today called on Asian countries not to allow outside powers to suppress the power of Asia.

The Asian region, as the forerunner of the next century, should be strong and powerful in every aspect especially in peace and economic strength is the Century of Asia, he said.

Addressing the Fifth Summit of Heads of State of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushnabe today (June 15), he warned against undue interference in internal affairs of countries in the guise of human rights.

“At this gathering I especially request not to damage and interfere in the sovereignty of the countries because of allegations of human rights violations.”

He emphasized that freedom and democracy are indispensable features of every country. Any effort to influence and intimidate free nations is not acceptable in any way, he said.

President Sirisena pointed out that one important factor to face the challenge posed by terrorists and violent extremists and said the cooperation among nations is essential to face the challenge of terrorism.

“Peace plays a vital role in alleviating poverty too. As much as peace is essential to win the battle against poverty, defeating terrorism is imperative in order to ensure equal economic prosperity for every citizen,” he stated and pointed out that in this endeavor, strengthening economic objectives is also essential.

The Full Speech of the President at CICA Summit:



May the Blessings of the Triple Gem be with you,

Chairman of the CICA Summit, President Emomali Rahmon,

Respected Heads of States, Distinguished Invitees

Friends,

At the outset let me extend my gratitude for inviting Sri Lanka to attend this august assembly. CICA which comprises members in the Asian region is an ideal platform to face the future world.

The next century of the world has been aptly considered as the Century of Asia. Hence, through CICA we all should make a pledge to commit ourselves to build a better world. The unity and brotherhood among us are the most powerful tools in our commitment to win and preserve peace.

It is with great sadness I recall the barbaric terrorist attack came upon Sri Lanka on 21st April. Sri Lanka is still struggling and making efforts to address the challenges posed before us following the attack. The Sri Lankan government together with our security forces clearly possess the ability to defeat the terrorism.

The unity of the CICA countries is essential in our battle against terrorism. I take this opportunity to request members who have gathered here today not to leave space for outside powers to suppress the power of Asian nations. I trust the Asian region as the forerunner of the next century, should be strong and powerful in every aspect especially in peace and economic strength.

The need of the hour is build peace through modern technology. At the same time I trust members of CICA should commit themselves to protect and preserve the integrity and the independence of the democratic and sovereign nations.

At this gathering I especially request not to damage and interfere in the sovereignty of the countries because of allegations of human rights violations. Freedom and democracy are indispensable features of every country. Any effort to influence and intimidate free nations is not acceptable in any way.

The economic and trade policies of CICA member countries should always be simple. As nations which are committed achieve sustainable development, we should take measures to strengthen the policies of CICA in order to achieve sustainable goals. Thus, I would like to emphasize the importance of marching forward powered by unity and strength.

CICA should clearly identify future challenges before it. That will make our journey easy. Peace is the prime requisite in achieving all these objectives. In this context, one cannot ignore the significance of regional security. I sincerely hope that CICA objectives will be instrumental in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Peace plays a vital role in alleviating poverty too. As much as peace is essential to win the battle against poverty, defeating terrorism is imperative in order to ensure equal economic prosperity for every citizen. In this endeavor, strengthening economic objectives is also essential.

We should wholeheartedly commit ourselves to ensure that the Asian region is free from poverty in the future. I call upon every one of you to make your valuable contribution towards this end.

Thank you.