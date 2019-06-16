Pro-LTTE group protest during Sri Lanka-Australia WC match

-

A group of pro-LTTE activists staged a demonstration near The Oval in London, during Sri Lanka’s ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on Saturday.

Ada Derana reporter at the venue said that the group held up placards, waved LTTE falgs and protested against Sri Lanka and the country’s cricket team while also calling for Sri Lanka to be referred to the International Criminal Court for the alleged ‘Genocide of Eelam Tamils’.

The protesters had also obstructed the Ada Derana reporter who attempted to cover the agitation.

However, a group of Sri Lankan cricket fans who were at the venue to watch the World Cup match had attempted to respond to the protesters by vociferously cheering the Lankan team.