President returns from Tajikistan

President Maithripala Sirisena has returned to Sri Lanka following his official visit to Tajikistan, a short while ago.

On 13th June President Sirisena left for Tajikistan left to attend the 5th summit of heads of state and government on “Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)” 2019.

Delivering a speech at the CICA summit President Sirisena called on Asian countries not to allow outside powers to suppress the power of Asia.

The Asian region, as the forerunner of the next century should be strong and powerful in every aspect especially in peace and economic strength is the Century of Asia, he said.