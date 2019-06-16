President returns from Tajikistan

President returns from Tajikistan

June 16, 2019   10:13 am

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has returned to Sri Lanka following his official visit to Tajikistan, a short while ago.

On 13th June President Sirisena left for Tajikistan left to attend the 5th summit of heads of state and government on “Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)” 2019.

Delivering a speech at the CICA summit President Sirisena called on Asian countries not to allow outside powers to suppress the power of Asia.

The Asian region, as the forerunner of the next century should be strong and powerful in every aspect especially in peace and economic strength is the Century of Asia, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories