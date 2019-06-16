Sri Lanka, a unique example of society reformed by Buddhism - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe adding his wishes for the Poson Full Moon Poya day stated that Sri Lanka is a unique example of a society that was revitalized culturally, politically and religiously from Buddhism.

Prime Minister’s complete message:

Sri Lanka is a unique example in the history of the world, of a society that was revitalized by cultural, political and religious reforms that stemmed from the introduction of Buddhist philosophy.

Arahath Mahinda thero undertook the mission to Sri Lanka with a clear understanding and confidence that its people would follow this sublime path of the Dhamma. Our adherence to Buddhist teachings and the way the Buddhism established in our country proved that invasions, intimidation, and violence are totally unnecessary for the facts to be imprinted on people.



On this Poson day, Sri Lanka needs to reflect more than ever before on the profound truth preached by Lord Buddha. Our commitment to work in partnership to rebuild humanity through the path of the Dhamma will undoubtedly pay off in replacing malice which is being propagated today.

Let us live a life enriched by the true principles taught in Buddhism. Despite the prevalent religious and cultural differences, let us reflect upon unity and harmony that is essential for building our nation. May all be awakened by the Dhamma on this full moon day of Poson.