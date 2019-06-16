Rigorously pursue values promoting coexistence in harmony & peace - Mahinda

-

Adding his wishes for the Poson Full Moon Poya day, Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa urges all Sri Lankans to rigorously pursue principles and values that encourage peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

According to Rajapaksa, it is time to adhere to the principles of compassion, tolerance and non-violence that Buddhism has endowed Sri Lanka once again as they are even more valid today than it has ever been before.

Complete message of the Opposition Leader:

The day of Poson holds a special significance for Sri Lankans as it marks an event that has shaped the course of our nation. The visit of Mihindu Maha Rahath Thero and his encounter with King Devanampiyathissa marks the advent of Buddhism in Sri Lanka.

The arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thero and the introduction of Buddhism into Sri Lankan society has shaped the nation’s path. It is the foundation by which the way of life of our people was built on. Throughout our history Buddhism has impacted Sri Lanka’s cultural, spiritual and political landscape.

This Poson, it is timely for us all to, once again, adhere to the great principles of compassion, tolerance and non-violence that Buddhism has endowed us with. These principles are even more valid today than it has ever been. I urge all Sri Lankans to dig deep into this nation’s foundation and rigorously pursue these principles and values that encourage all Sri Lankans to peacefully and harmoniously co-exist.

May this Poson Full Moon Poya bring an abundance of light, peace and blessings to all Sri Lankans.

May the blessings of the Triple Gem be with you.