Navy recovers explosives in Koiyaththoddam

June 16, 2019   04:28 pm

Naval personnel, during a search conducted in the general area of Koiyaththoddam in Jaffna, recovered several explosive items, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, a team of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command whilst conducting a search operation recovered these hidden explosive items in the Koiyaththoddam area.

Among the explosive materials were 09 chargers and 05 non-electric detonators with safety fuses.

The items have been recovered yesterday (15 June), stated the Navy.

