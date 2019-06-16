Navy recovers explosives in Koiyaththoddam

-

Naval personnel, during a search conducted in the general area of Koiyaththoddam in Jaffna, recovered several explosive items, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, a team of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command whilst conducting a search operation recovered these hidden explosive items in the Koiyaththoddam area.

Among the explosive materials were 09 chargers and 05 non-electric detonators with safety fuses.

The items have been recovered yesterday (15 June), stated the Navy.