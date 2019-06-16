Member of banned organization arrested

-

A person suspected to be a member of a banned organization had been arrested by the police in the Welimada area.

According to the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson, the suspect has been arrested at a house on Bathurdhiya Mawatha in Silmiyapura, Welimada.

The arrested suspect is a 21-year-old youth and is currently under interrogation under the custody of the Welimada Police.

He will be presented before the Welimada Magistrate’s Court, today (16).