Member of banned organization arrested

Member of banned organization arrested

June 16, 2019   06:33 pm

-

A person suspected to be a member of a banned organization had been arrested by the police in the Welimada area.

According to the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson, the suspect has been arrested at a house on Bathurdhiya Mawatha in Silmiyapura, Welimada.

The arrested suspect is a 21-year-old youth and is currently under interrogation under the custody of the Welimada Police.

He will be presented before the Welimada Magistrate’s Court, today (16).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories