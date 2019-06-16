President Sirisena meets Russian President

President Sirisena meets Russian President

June 16, 2019   07:20 pm

-

A meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held yesterday (15).

The President has held this meeting on the sidelines of the 5th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the attention of the two leaders was drawn to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Russia as well as regarding several important regional issues.

The US has imposed sanctions on some of the goods imported from Russia to Sri Lanka, and both leaders discussed how to proceed in the future in this regard, according to President’s Media Division.

Furthermore, President Sirisena extended an invitation to the Russian President to visit Sri Lanka in the near future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories