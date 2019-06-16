President Sirisena meets Russian President

-

A meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held yesterday (15).

The President has held this meeting on the sidelines of the 5th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the attention of the two leaders was drawn to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Russia as well as regarding several important regional issues.

The US has imposed sanctions on some of the goods imported from Russia to Sri Lanka, and both leaders discussed how to proceed in the future in this regard, according to President’s Media Division.

Furthermore, President Sirisena extended an invitation to the Russian President to visit Sri Lanka in the near future.