Willing to consider presidential candidacy if invited - Karu

Willing to consider presidential candidacy if invited - Karu

June 16, 2019   11:35 pm

-

Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he is willing to consider taking up presidential candidacy if he is invited by the United National Party (UNP).

However, he is will not grab the candidacy from someone else, he said.

He added that he has not discussed this with the Leader of UNP Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sating that there had been instances where he had cried over the country from his heart, Jayasuriya said that there needs to be an agreement between the national policies.

He says that Sri Lanka is invaluable in terms of location, yet, it has not been properly understood.

It is not difficult to develop the country if we can gain investors’ trust through the port city, he further said.

Meanwhile, police are taking measures to file court cases against 6 parliamentarians over the incident of violent behavior within the parliament and assaulting police officers, the Speaker added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories