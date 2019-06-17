Resigned ministers except three to be assigned back-bench seats tomorrow

June 17, 2019   09:24 am

The Muslim parliamentarians, who resigned from their respective ministerial portfolios posts, will be assigned back-bench seats during tomorrow’s parliamentary session, says the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Parliament, Mr Narendra Fernando.

However, former ministers UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Leader Rauff Hakeem and All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Leader Rishad Bathiudeen will be assigned seats in the front rows, he added.

The decision to assign front-row seats to the aforementioned parliamentarians has been taken at the party leaders’ meeting.

It is reported that the seats for the rest of the resigned ministers will be assigned according to their seniority.

On June 3rd, all Muslim ministers – Cabinet, Non-Cabinet, State & Deputy – announced that they would resign from their ministerial portfolios as allegations piled up against several of them regarding the recent series of events.

Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that the gazette notification pertaining to their resignations has been received by the parliament.

